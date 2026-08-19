Javid Dar seeks greater ICAR focus on J&K-specific agricultural research, innovation

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Aug 18: Minister for Agriculture Production, Rural Development & Panchayati Raj, Cooperative and Election Department, Javid Ahmad Dar, today participated in the 97th Annual General Meeting of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) in New Delhi.

Speaking at the meeting, Javid Dar called for greater focus on J&K-specific agricultural research and innovation, keeping in view the Union Territory's unique agro-climatic conditions, fragile ecosystems and potential in agriculture, horticulture and allied sectors.

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He proposed establishment of a State Council for Agricultural Research in J&K to coordinate research priorities and strengthen convergence among ICAR institutions, agricultural universities, government departments, scientists, industry and farmers.

Highlighting J&K's research capabilities, the Minister noted that SKUAST-Jammu and SKUAST-Kashmir have secured 143 patents over the past four years. He stressed the need to translate such scientific potential into field-level solutions.

Javid Dar identified climate-resilient horticulture as a key research priority, with emphasis on disease-free and true-to-type planting material, corm multiplication, climate-resilient saffron, precision irrigation, mechanisation, quality testing, value addition, branding and export-oriented production.

He also called for a dynamic, scientific and region-specific plant quarantine system, based on species- and host-specific Pest Risk Analysis, biological Post-Entry Quarantine, molecular indexing and process-based phytosanitary certification.

The Minister further sought stronger research and innovation in animal husbandry, dairy, fisheries, post-harvest management, processing and value addition. He stressed that agricultural research should ultimately deliver higher productivity, lower input costs, climate resilience, better market access and increased farmers' incomes.

He called for stronger collaboration between ICAR, J&K's agricultural universities, Government departments, scientists, industry and farmers to ensure that research remains closely aligned with the specific needs of the Union Territory.