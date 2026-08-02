Javid Dar reviews Rural Development initiatives

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 1: Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Cooperative and Election Department, Javid Ahmad Dar, today chaired a comprehensive review meeting to assess the progress of various rural development initiatives and flagship programmes being implemented across the Jammu Division

The meeting reviewed the progress and implementation of major schemes and programmes, including G-RAM-G, PMAY-G, SBM-G, RGSA, IWMP, NRLM besides other centrally sponsored and departmental initiatives aimed at strengthening the rural infrastructure, improving livelihood opportunities and enhancing the delivery of basic services in rural areas.

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During the review, the Minister stressed the need for proper transparency, accountability and timely execution of all developmental works. He directed the officers to ensure that the projects are completed within the stipulated timelines without compromising on quality.

Javid Dar emphasized that rural development must remain firmly focused on improving the quality of life of people in villages. He called for strengthening the grassroots institutions and ensuring that the benefits of Government schemes reach the eligible beneficiaries in a transparent and time-bound manner.

The Minister identified the water conservation, livelihood enhancement, rural infrastructure, employment generation and effective implementation of welfare schemes as key priority areas. He called for close coordination among different departments and field functionaries to achieve the prescribed targets and address implementation-related challenges promptly.

He underscored the importance of active community participation in rural development programmes. He stated that greater involvement of Panchayati Raj Institutions, local communities and beneficiaries is essential for ensuring sustainable outcomes, efficient utilisation of public resources and accountable service delivery.

The Minister directed the officers to undertake regular field inspections, closely monitor the progress of ongoing works and ensure that developmental initiatives are aligned with the actual needs and aspirations of rural communities.

Earlier, Director Rural Development Jammu, Shahnaz Akhter, gave a detailed PowerPoint Presentation highlighting the physical and financial progress of ongoing projects and works being executed under various schemes across the division. She briefed the Minister about the achievements, targets, bottlenecks and implementation status of different programmes.