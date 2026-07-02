Javid Dar reviews CAPEX, CSS implementation

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 1: Minister for Agriculture Production, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Cooperatives and Election Department, Javid Ahmad Dar, today chaired a high-level review meeting of senior officers of the Rural Development, Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry, Sheep Husbandry and Cooperatives Departments to assess the progress of ongoing developmental programmes and key flagship schemes.

The meeting primarily reviewed the implementation of Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) works and Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS) across the departments.

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While reviewing the progress, the Minister directed the concerned officers to ensure close monitoring of all developmental works for optimum utilisation of funds and timely completion of infrastructure projects. He stressed that every department must adhere to prescribed timelines, maintain quality standards and adopt a result-oriented approach in project execution to ensure tangible benefits reach the people.

Reviewing the Animal and Sheep Husbandry sectors, Javid Ahmad Dar instructed the officers to intensify efforts for bringing the maximum number of livestock under the livestock insurance scheme, thereby providing greater financial security to farmers and livestock rearers.

The Minister also directed the Enforcement Wing of the Agriculture Department to strictly enforce the prescribed guidelines and strengthen field inspections to ensure transparency, accountability and adherence to quality standards.

While reviewing the Horticulture Department, the Minister instructed officers to optimally utilise the existing canning centres by converging them with Self-Help Groups (SHGs) to promote value addition, generate employment opportunities and enhance farmers' income. He further directed the department to establish a robust monitoring mechanism for registered nurseries supplying planting material, ensuring that only quality-certified and disease-free planting stock is distributed among growers while eliminating the supply of substandard material.

Taking stock of the Rural Development Department, the Minister directed officers to ensure that the survey of beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) is completed in a transparent, fair and time-bound manner, with no eligible beneficiary left out or rejected without due justification.

He further instructed the department to compile and submit all requisite documents relating to pending liabilities prior to the transition to the G-RAM-G regime so that the demand for release of the remaining funds could be effectively pursued with the Government of India. He also asked the department to furnish complete details of the pending 14th Finance Commission (14FC) liabilities without delay.

Reviewing the Cooperative sector, Javid Ahmad Dar emphasised the need to strengthen the dairy cooperative movement across Jammu and Kashmir to improve farmers' incomes and enhance rural livelihoods. He also directed the department to expedite the audit of cooperative societies and ensure strict compliance with statutory regulations for transparent and efficient functioning.