Javid Dar meets HoDs, public delegations

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 30: Minister for Agriculture Production, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Cooperatives and Election Department, Javid Ahmad Dar, today met senior officers of the Rural Development, Animal Husbandry and Horticulture Departments besides interacting with several public delegations at the Civil Secretariat, Jammu.

During the meetings, the Minister reviewed a wide range of public issues and developmental projects pertaining to the concerned departments. He took stock of the progress of ongoing initiatives and emphasized the need for timely implementation of development works to ensure effective delivery of public services.

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The public delegations apprised the Minister of various issues and demands concerning their respective areas.

Giving a patient hearing to all the representations, Javid Dar assured the delegations that every genuine grievance would be addressed in a phased and time-bound manner.