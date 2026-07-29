Javid Dar meets delegations, assures early redressal of grievances

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 28: Minister for Agriculture Production, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Cooperative and Election Department, Javid Ahmad Dar, today met several delegations and individuals from different parts of the Union Territory and listened to their grievances and developmental concerns.

During the interaction, the Minister heard a wide range of issues raised by the visiting delegations and individuals, including the blacktopping and upgradation of roads, improvement of civic amenities, augmentation of basic infrastructure, service-related matters, pension cases, employment issues and other public welfare concerns.

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The Minister directed the concerned officers to take immediate cognisance of the genuine grievances and ensure their timely redress in accordance with the established rules and procedures.

A deputation of the Junior Rural Stewards (JRS) also called on the Minister and apprised him of issues concerning their service conditions. The deputation particularly urged the Minister to consider enhancing their monthly stipend in view of their increasing responsibilities in the implementation of various Rural Development programmes across the Union Territory.

Giving a patient hearing to the deputation, Javid Dar appreciated the significant role being played by the Junior Rural Stewards in strengthening the rural governance and ensuring effective implementation of flagship development programmes. He assured the deputation that their genuine demand would be examined and redressed.