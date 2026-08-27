Javid Dar inaugurates, lays foundation stones for development projects in Reasi

Excelsior Correspondent

REASI, Aug 26: Minister for Agriculture Production, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Cooperatives and Election Department, Javid Ahmad Dar, today undertook a day-long tour of Reasi district.

The Minister inaugurated and laid foundation stones for a number of development projects aimed to strengthening the rural infrastructure, Panchayati Raj institutions and livestock-related services.

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The Minister inaugurated the Block Development Council (BDC) Office Building at Katra-Hutt Block, constructed at a cost of Rs 128.56 lakh under UT Capex for infrastructure of DDCs.

MLA Mata Vaishno Devi Baldev Raj Sharma, MLA Gulabgarh Er. Khursheed Ahmad and MLA Reasi Kuldeep Raj Dubey accompanied the Minister during the programme.

Addressing the gathering at Katra, Javid Dar said that strengthening the basic infrastructure in rural areas remains a key priority of the Government. Planned focus is being ensured that the essential public services and development facilities are made available to people closer to their homes. He said that the Government is committed to inclusive, balanced and people-centric development, particularly in rural areas. He stressed that public infrastructure must translate into tangible benefits for the common people.

The Minister laid the foundation stones for the District Veterinary Hospital at Reasi and the District Development Council (DDC) Office Building at Reasi.

Speaking on the occasion, Javid Dar said projects will play an important role in strengthening the veterinary and rural development services, besides supporting the farming community and consolidating the Panchayati Raj system in the district. He assured that the genuine demands and concerns projected by the elected representatives would be examined and addressed on priority. He emphasized that effective coordination between the elected representatives, administration and line departments is essential for accelerating development process.

The Minister stressed the need for a proactive field-oriented approach by the departments, particularly in rural and remote areas, to bridge the information gap and ensure effective implementation of welfare and development programmes.

The Minister also distributed sanction letters among the beneficiaries farmers under different schemes of Horticulture, Animal Agriculture and Rural Development Department.

Earlier, the Minister visited the Sheep Breeder Farm at Panthyal, where he inspected the farm's infrastructure, facilities and breeder stock. He took a detailed review of the functioning of the farm and the measures being undertaken for strengthening the sheep breeding activities.

The Minister directed the department to maintain sustained focus on scientific breeding practices, improvement of livestock productivity, strengthening of departmental infrastructure and extending technical support to sheep breeders and farmers.