Javid Dar inaugurates Centre of Excellence for Lavender, Aromatic Crops in Anantnag

Excelsior correspondent

ANANTNAG, JUNE 25: Minister for Agriculture Production, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Cooperatives and Election Department, Javid Ahmad Dar, today inaugurated the Centre of Excellence for Lavender and Aromatic Crops at Srihama, Anantnag.

The project has been established at a cost of Rs 371.62 lakh with the objective of promoting cultivation of lavender and other aromatic crops through scientific and technology-driven interventions.

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The inauguration ceremony was attended by MLAs Dr. Bashir Ahmad Veeri, Altaf Ahmad Wani, Zafar Ali Khatana, Abdul Majid Bhat Larmi and Advocate Reyaz Ahmad Khan, besides senior officers of the Agriculture and allied departments, progressive farmers and local residents.

Addressing the gathering, the Minister described the Centre of Excellence as a landmark initiative aimed at providing farmers with access to modern technologies, scientific cultivation practices, quality planting material and expert technical guidance.

He said the centre would serve as a hub for training, demonstration and capacity building, enabling farmers to adopt innovative farming methods and enhance productivity and income.

Highlighting the vast potential of lavender and other aromatic crops in Jammu and Kashmir, Javid Ahmad Dar said that diversification towards high-value crops is essential for increasing farm profitability and creating sustainable livelihood opportunities for rural households. He added that the government is committed to strengthen the agriculture sector through improved infrastructure, research-backed interventions, extension services and better market linkages.

Referring to the ongoing “Khet Bacho Abhiyan”, the Minister emphasized the importance of safeguarding the agricultural land and ensuring its optimum utilization. He urged the farmers to bring more cultivable and rain-fed areas under productive use and explore the immense opportunities offered by aromatic and medicinal crop cultivation.

The Minister also highlighted several flagship schemes and initiatives being implemented by the Agriculture and Horticulture Departments for the welfare and empowerment of the farming community.

He said that the government is extending comprehensive support to the farmers through interventions aimed at increasing productivity, promoting horticulture development, facilitating farm mechanization, strengthening irrigation infrastructure and encouraging the adoption of modern technologies.

Reiterating the government's commitment towards transforming agriculture into a sustainable and remunerative sector, Javid Ahmad Dar said that focused efforts are being made to improve farmers' incomes and ensure the socio-economic upliftment of rural communities across Jammu and Kashmir.

During the event, the Minister inspected various stalls established by the Agriculture and allied departments showcasing innovative technologies, successful farming models, horticulture interventions and farmer-centric schemes.

He interacted with the farmers and exhibitors and appreciated their efforts in promoting awareness about modern agricultural practices and government welfare programmes.

Among others present on the occasion were Director Agriculture Kashmir, Director Horticulture Kashmir, Director Enforcement J&K, senior officers of the Agriculture and allied departments, representatives of farmer organizations and members of the local community.