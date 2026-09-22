Javid Dar inaugurates buyer-seller meet at SKICC

Excelsior correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 21: Minister for Agriculture Production, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Cooperative and Election Department, Javid Ahmad Dar, today inaugurated the buyer-seller meet organised by the Department of Horticulture Planning & Marketing, J&K at SKICC, Srinagar.

The event, themed “Transforming Horticulture Marketing in Jammu & Kashmir”, highlighted the Department’s achievements, economic impact and various interventions undertaken to strengthen the market infrastructure and improve post-harvest management in the horticulture sector.

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On the occasion, the Minister inspected various stalls showcasing horticulture produce, products, technologies and marketing initiatives. He interacted with the farmers, growers, traders, buyers and other stakeholders and took their feedback regarding marketing facilities, post-harvest management, market linkages and issues confronting the sector.

During his interaction, Javid Ahmad Dar emphasized the need for further strengthening the horticulture marketing infrastructure and creating efficient, transparent and farmer-centric market mechanisms to ensure better returns to growers. He stressed upon coordinated efforts among all stakeholders to improve the entire horticulture value chain, from production and post-harvest handling to marketing and final market access. He also called for greater focus on value addition, modern market facilities, scientific post-harvest management and stronger buyer-seller linkages.

The Minister said that horticulture constitutes an important component of Jammu & Kashmir’s rural economy and provides livelihood opportunities to a large section of the population. He underscored the importance of sustained interventions to reduce post-harvest losses, improve handling and storage facilities and facilitate wider and remunerative markets for local produce.

The Buyer-Seller meet provided an important platform for direct interaction between the growers, traders, buyers, market functionaries and other stakeholders, enabling them to explore new business opportunities, share experiences and identify measures for improving the marketing ecosystem.

Among others present were MLA, Srigufwara–Bijbehara, Bashir Ahmad Shah Veeri; MLA Kulgam,Mohamad Yousuf Tarigami; MLA Bandipora, Nizamuddin Bhat ; MLA,Sonawari, Hillal Akbar Lone; MLA,Anantnag West, Abdul Majeed Bhat, Larmi; MLA Langate, Sheikh Khursheed; MLA Shangus–Anantnag East, Reyaz Ahmad Khan; MLA Sopore Irshad Rasool Kar, MLA Wagoora-Kreeri Irfan Hafiz Lone and other senior officers of concerned departments.