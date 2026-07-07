Javid Dar hears public grievances, assures time-bound redressal

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 6: Minister for Agriculture Production, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Cooperatives and Election Department, Javid Ahmad Dar, today interacted with a series of public delegations and individuals at the Civil Secretariat here, reaffirming the Government's commitment to responsive and people-centric governance.

During the interaction, the Minister patiently heard a wide range of collective and individual grievances pertaining to civic amenities, healthcare, employee welfare, compassionate appointments and other developmental and public service-related issues.

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Taking cognizance of the concerns raised by the delegations, the Minister issued on-the-spot directions to the concerned officers for prompt examination and expeditious redressal of genuine grievances. He stressed the need for a transparent, accountable and citizen-friendly administration, directing the officers to ensure timely disposal of public issues.

Javid Dar reiterated that addressing the public grievances remains a top priority of the Government. He assured the visiting delegations that all genuine demands would be resolved in a time-bound manner.