Javid Dar hears public grievances, assures prompt redressal

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 24: Minister for Agriculture Production, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Cooperative and Election Department, Javid Ahmad Dar, today held a public grievance redressal programme at the Civil Secretariat here, where he met scores of public delegations and individuals from across Kashmir and listened to their grievances, demands and developmental concerns.

The delegations, representing Kupwara, Baramulla, Sopore and several other districts of Kashmir Division, projected a wide range of issues pertaining to public infrastructure, rural development, agriculture, civic amenities, employment, social welfare and other matters of public importance.

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Giving a patient hearing to each delegation, the Minister reiterated the Government's unwavering commitment to responsive, transparent and people-centric governance. He assured the delegations that all their genuine demands would be examined on merit and addressed in a time-bound manner.

The Minister issued on-the-spot directions to the concerned officers for speedy redress of several grievances. He instructed them to maintain close coordination with the district administrations to ensure swift disposal of public issues. He emphasized that the Government remains steadfast in its resolve to strengthen the public service delivery by addressing the concerns of people at the grassroots level.

Javid Dar said that such public hearing programmes provide an effective platform for understanding the aspirations and difficulties of the people and help the Government formulate timely and result-oriented interventions. He stressed that every effort must be made to ensure that the benefits of Government schemes and developmental initiatives reach the deserving sections of society without delay.