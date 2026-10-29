Javid Dar calls for technology-driven transformation of apple industry

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 28: Minister for Agriculture Production, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Cooperative and Election Department, Javid Ahmad Dar, today called for a comprehensive transformation of Jammu and Kashmir's apple industry through technological innovations, precision horticulture, smart farming and improved market connectivity to enhance growers' income and strengthen the region's position in domestic and international markets.

The Minister was speaking at the 6th Edition of the CII J&K Apple Conclave 2026, organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), J&K, at Radisson Collection, Srinagar. The conclave, themed "From Orchard to Global Market," witnessed detailed deliberations on strategies for modernising the apple sector and unlocking its potential in an increasingly competitive global marketplace.

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Emphasising the need to move towards technology-driven horticulture, Javid Dar highlighted the importance of adopting modern orchard management practices, precision farming techniques and scientific interventions to improve the productivity, ensure consistent quality and make apple cultivation more sustainable and economically rewarding.

He stressed that strengthening Jammu and Kashmir's apple economy requires a coordinated approach encompassing orchard modernisation, scientific cultivation, efficient post-harvest management, value addition and robust marketing infrastructure. He called for greater collaboration among the government departments, industry representatives, agricultural scientists and growers to translate emerging opportunities into tangible benefits for the farming community.

The Minister said that the transition from traditional cultivation practices to modern, market-oriented horticulture is essential to meet the evolving consumer expectations and international quality standards. He emphasised that improved grading, packaging, storage and supply-chain management can play a crucial role in reducing post-harvest losses, preserving produce quality and enabling growers to secure better market returns.

Javid Dar underscored the need to promote innovation, sustainability and technology adoption across the apple value chain. He said that close coordination among the government, industry and research institutions would be instrumental in addressing existing challenges, improving competitiveness and opening new avenues for market expansion.

Vice Chancellor, Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir (SKUAST-K), Professor Nazir Ahmad Ganai, attended the conclave as the Guest of Honour.