Javid Dar calls for sustainable transformation of agriculture sector

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Nov 7: Minister for Agriculture Production, Finance, Mining and Cooperatives Departments, Javid Ahmad Dar, today called for a concerted approach towards transforming the agriculture sector of Jammu and Kashmir through adoption of scientific farming practices, technological interventions, crop diversification and sustainable management of natural resources.

The Minister was addressing a District-Level Exhibition-cum-Kissan Mela organised by the Department of Agriculture Production and Farmers Welfare, Kashmir, under the National Mission on Agricultural Extension and Technology (NMAET)-Agricultural Technology Management Agency (ATMA) at Darbagh, Harwan, Srinagar.

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MLA Hazratbal, Salman Ali Sagar; Director Agriculture Kashmir, Sartaj Ahmad Shah; Chief Agriculture Officer Srinagar, Mir Aijaz Hassan; senior departmental officers, agricultural experts, progressive farmers and other stakeholders attended the programme.

Addressing the gathering, Javid Dar described agriculture and allied sectors as vital pillars of Jammu and Kashmir's economy and emphasised the need to make farming more productive, remunerative and sustainable. He urged the farmers to move towards scientific and technology-driven agricultural practices, adopt crop diversification and make informed use of modern farming techniques to enhance productivity and improve their income. He stressed that agricultural development must be guided by the needs of farmers, with particular emphasis on strengthening grassroots extension services and ensuring effective delivery of government support.

The Minister underscored the importance of maintaining soil health, advocating judicious use of chemical fertilisers, soil-test-based nutrient application and integrated nutrient management. He observed that conservation of natural resources and adoption of sustainable farming practices were essential for safeguarding agricultural productivity for future generations.

Emphasising the need for stronger institutional support, he called upon departmental officers and field functionaries to maintain regular engagement with the farming communities, disseminate scientific advisories and ensure that the benefits of government schemes reach eligible beneficiaries in a transparent and timely manner.

Javid Dar highlighted the immense potential of agriculture and allied activities in generating employment and strengthening rural livelihoods, particularly for young people. He encouraged the farmers to explore emerging opportunities in diversified agriculture and allied sectors to improve economic resilience.

MLA Hazratbal, Salman Ali Sagar, highlighted the significance of agriculture in the socio-economic development of Jammu and Kashmir. He stressed the importance of strengthening agricultural infrastructure, expanding the outreach of government schemes and ensuring adequate institutional support to the farming community.

During the programme, sanction letters were distributed among the eligible beneficiaries, facilitating their access to departmental assistance under various interventions.