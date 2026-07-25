Javed Rana visits landslide-hit Nandi Chool

Excelsior Correspondent

POONCH, July 24: Minister for Jal Shakti, Forest, Ecology & Environment, and Tribal Affairs, Javed Ahmed Rana, today visited remote Nandi Chool area of Tehsil Mandi in Poonch district, to meet the families devastated by the recent landslide and flash floods that resulted in the loss of several lives and caused extensive damage.

Amid the grief-stricken surroundings, the Minister met the bereaved families, listened to their accounts of the tragedy and expressed deep sympathy with them. He conveyed his heartfelt condolences, assuring the affected families that the Government stands firmly by them during this difficult time.

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Expressing profound grief over the loss of lives, the Minister said the tragedy had deeply saddened the entire district.

"No words can truly lessen the pain of losing a loved one but I want every bereaved family to know that the Government stands firmly with them in this hour of grief. We are committed to extend all possible support and ensure that every affected family receives the assistance needed to rebuild their lives with dignity," said Minister Rana.

Taking stock of the situation on the ground, the Minister directed the district administration and concerned departments to ensure immediate relief, proper rehabilitation and timely disbursement of ex-gratia relief to the next of kin of the deceased. He also issued instructions for a thorough assessment of damages and swift restoration of essential services in the affected areas.

The Minister further directed the officers of the Jal Shakti, Irrigation & Flood Control and Forest Departments to take immediate preventive measures in vulnerable areas to avert further loss of life and property during the ongoing monsoon season.

Raiyaz Bashir Naz, former DDC and other prominent citizens accompanied the Minister during his visit. The officers of the Revenue, Rural Development, PWD, Jal Shakti, Irrigation & Flood Control and Forest Departments were also present on the occasion.