Javed Rana reviews progress on Jal Jeevan Mission

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aaug 4: Minister for Jal Shakti, Forest, Ecology & Environment and Tribal Affairs, Javed Ahmed Rana, today chaired a review meeting at Civil Secretariat here to assess the progress of Jal Jeevan Mission and deliberate on key issues concerning implementation of water supply schemes across the Union Territory.

The meeting was attended by Managing Director, Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), Director Finance JJM and others.

Advertisement

During the meeting, the Minister emphasised the need to remove all the procedural and administrative bottlenecks hindering timely flow of funds and ensure that implementation work proceeds without interruption.

Stressing the importance of efficient financial management, the Minister instructed the officers to expedite the classification of funds and ensure work-wise release of funds at an earliest to facilitate smooth execution of projects. He said that timely availability of funds at the executing level is essential for maintaining the pace of works and achieving the Mission's objectives.

Rana also directed the officers to undertake a comprehensive review of the operational checklists of all water supply schemes to ensure their proper functionality and sustained service delivery. He said that every completed scheme must remain fully functional so that people receive reliable and uninterrupted potable drinking water.

The issue of release of security deposits was also reviewed during the meeting. The Managing Director, JJM, informed the Minister that no case related to the release of security deposits is pending with the Mission Directorate and that every case received is being processed and disposed of promptly in accordance with the prescribed procedures.

The Minister reviewed the progress achieved under the Har Ghar Jal Certification initiative and stressed the need to accelerate the certification process through close coordination with the district administrations, implementing agencies and Gram Panchayats. He directed the officers to ensure that all prescribed verification procedures are completed in a time-bound manner so that eligible villages are certified without unnecessary delay.

Reiterating the commitment of the government towards universal access to safe drinking water, Rana called upon the officers to maintain close monitoring of all ongoing works and ensure effective coordination at every level for timely completion and optimal functioning of Jal Jeevan Mission schemes across the Union Territory.