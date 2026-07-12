Javed Rana reviews PHE, I&FC functioning in Jammu Division

*Stresses uninterrupted water supply, robust flood preparedness

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 11: Minister for Jal Shakti, Forest, Ecology, Environment and Tribal Affairs, Javed Ahmed Rana today chaired a comprehensive review meeting at the Civil Secretariat here to assess the functioning of the Public Health Engineering (PHE) and Irrigation & Flood Control (I&FC) departments across Jammu Division.

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The meeting was attended by the Chief Engineer PHE Jammu, Chief Engineer I&FC Jammu, besides Superintending Engineers and Executive Engineers of Flood Control Divisions.

During the meeting, Javed Rana enquired about the physical and financial progress of schemes under PMKSY-HKKP, UT CAPEX, NABARD, SASCI, DA-JGUA and other programmes. He emphasised the need for proactive planning to ensure uninterrupted water supply and robust flood management across the division. He directed that all schemes be completed within the stipulated timeframe so that they can be put to public use at the earliest.

Maintaining that ensuring adequate water supply is a prerogative of the government, the Minister directed the officers to ensure all water supply schemes remain functional at full capacity, with preventive maintenance completed at regular intervals. He made it clear that no lapse in drinking water availability would be tolerated and responsibility would be fixed for any lapses.

He also directed the officers for expediting work on JJM schemes nearing completion to ensure timely commissioning so that benefits reach people without delay while also emphasising the inspections of critical water supply infrastructure.

Regarding the functioning of water tankers in Jammu city and other parts of the division, Rana directed for their efficient deployment at appropriate locations, with filling stations identified for efficient loading. He further directed for daily monitoring of water source discharge rates and groundwater levels across all districts, along with weekly review and coordination meetings to maintain operational oversight and address emerging challenges proactively.

During the meeting, the Chief Engineer, Jal Shakti (I&FC), Jammu, gave a presentation on works completed so far, future plans and the department's contingency arrangements.

The Minister was informed that dewatering pumps have been deployed across districts as per past practice to meet any eventuality. He directed that standby pumps and generators be positioned at strategic locations, with adequate stocks of spare parts.

On flood preparedness, Javed Rana reviewed mitigation measures across vulnerable areas and directed the officers to adopt both structural and non-structural measures, with effective coordination for timely response. He underscored the importance of technology-driven early warning systems and robust inter-agency coordination in view of the heightened vulnerability to floods and other weather-related calamities.

He also directed the officers to expedite projects under the SASCI Disaster Programme in mission mode, particularly at locations previously affected by floods, to strengthen flood protection and irrigation infrastructure. He called for close monitoring to ensure the programme's benefits are realised on the ground without delay.

The Chief Engineer was directed to submit details of all completed and ongoing projects in the flood and irrigation sectors.

The Minister directed the officers to ensure that Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for all new schemes are prepared comprehensively, covering all the technical, financial and operational aspects in detail so that projects are implemented smoothly without the need for subsequent revisions or cost escalations.

Regarding flood preparedness, the Minister was informed that district-level anti-flood meetings have already been convened under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioners across vulnerable districts with participation of all stakeholder departments to finalise district-specific flood response plans.

The Minister was further informed about the proposed Extension, Renovation and Modernisation (ERM) of the Main Ranbir Canal and its distribution network under PMKSY-AIBP at an estimated cost of Rs 998.75 crore. The project aims to enhance the carrying capacity and efficiency of the canal system and improve water availability in tail-end areas during peak irrigation periods. It was informed that the DPR for the project has been submitted to the Central Water Commission for appraisal and that the project is proposed to be completed over a period of five years after approval

Javed Rana also took stock of division-wise details of canals and khuls proposed for desilting under convergence mode with the Rural Development Department. He called for effective coordination between the two departments for efficient results. Taking strong note of incidents of theft of machinery and other equipment, he directed for strict vigil to prevent any such occurrences.

Javed Rana also reviewed the progress of the Tawi Barrage project and was briefed on the ongoing restoration and reinforcement works being undertaken to rectify damages. He was informed that all barrage gates have been installed and are fully functional, while the hydro-mechanical works have also been completed and the rest of the work is in full progress.