Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 16: Minister for Tribal Affairs, Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs and Transport Departments, Javed Ahmed Rana, today convened a review meeting of the Transport Department, State Motor Garages and Road Transport Corporation (RTC) at Jammu, to assess the functioning of these institutions, review developmental initiatives and key operational and administrative issues.

The Minister held detailed deliberations on the progress of works and projects under the UT CAPEX and Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) schemes. He reviewed the status of ongoing initiatives, expenditure and implementation-related matters, stressing the need for effective planning, timely execution and optimal utilisation of allocated resources.

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The Minister undertook a detailed assessment of the existing staff strength, vacant positions and overall manpower requirements of the departments. He also reviewed the major administrative and operational challenges confronting the department. He called for a comprehensive assessment of manpower needs and other functional requirements to ensure smooth, efficient and uninterrupted operations.

Emphasising the importance of strengthening public transport services, the Minister discussed various issues confronting the Road Transport Corporation (RTC), with focus on improving last-mile connectivity to ensure convenient, affordable and accessible transportation facilities for people, especially those residing in far-flung and underserved areas.

The Minister also took stock of issues concerning the Public Relations and Coordination (PRC) mechanism besides reviewing various service-related and administrative concerns raised by RTC employees. He stressed the need for addressing the genuine grievances of employees and improving institutional efficiency through better coordination and responsive administrative mechanisms.

While reviewing the functioning of the State Motor Garages, the Minister took note of the shortage of staff and its implications for smooth functioning of the department. He underscored the need to examine the existing manpower requirements and take appropriate measures to address staffing gaps to ensure efficient management, maintenance and operational readiness of the government vehicle fleet.

Javed Rana emphasized that all three institutions have an important role in supporting public service delivery and ensuring efficient transportation-related infrastructure and services across Jammu and Kashmir. He called for a coordinated approach among the concerned departments and agencies to address bottlenecks, streamline administrative processes and improve overall institutional performance.