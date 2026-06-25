Javed Rana reviews developmental works in Dooru constituency

Excelsior Correspondent

ANANTNAG, JUNE 24: Minister for Jal Shakti, Forest, Ecology & Environment and Tribal Affairs, Javed Ahmed Rana, today chaired a detailed review meeting to assess the status of developmental works and public welfare initiatives being implemented in Dooru constituency.

MLA Dooru, Ghulam Ahmad Mir, MLA Anantnag West, Abdul Majeed Bhat and district officers of Jal Shakti, Forest and Tribal Affairs Departments besides other concerned departments attended the meeting.

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The Minister reviewed the progress of various developmental projects being executed in the constituency and directed the officers to expedite the ongoing works while ensuring quality and adherence to timelines.

During the meeting, the Minister announced establishment of an Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS) at Ahlan Breng, saying the initiative would significantly enhance the access to quality education for students from tribal and other marginalized communities in the area.

Noting that Anantnag district has a sizeable tribal population, Javed Rana emphasized that it is the responsibility of the Government to ensure better educational facilities for tribal and underprivileged sections of society.

He said that education is a key driver for socio-economic transformation and empowerment, and reiterated the Government's commitment to strengthen educational infrastructure in tribal-dominated and remote areas to ensure inclusive and equitable development.

The Minister said that the Government led by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah remains steadfast in its commitment towards the welfare and upliftment of tribal communities. It is taking concerted measures to provide quality education and improved learning opportunities to students belonging to these sections, he added.

The meeting also discussed various constituency-specific developmental issues and strategies for their early resolution.

Senior officers apprised the Minister of the progress achieved under various schemes and programmes in Dooru constituency.