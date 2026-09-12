Javed Rana reviews development, flood relief measures in Surankote

Excelsior Correspondent

SURANKOTE, Sept 11: The Minister for Jal Shakti, Forest, Ecology & Environment and Tribal Affairs Javed Rana today chaired a comprehensive review meeting of development works and post-flood relief and restoration measures.

The meeting was attended by MLA Surankote, Chowdhary Akram, SDM Surankote Farooq Khan, and senior officers and Heads of Departments from Jal Shakti, Rural Development Department (RDD), PWD, Irrigation & Flood Control, PDD, Agriculture, Horticulture and other allied departments.

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At the outset, the MLA highlighted various key issues and developmental concerns pertaining to Surankote Assembly Constituency and sought timely intervention for their resolution.

SDM Surankote Farooq Khan made a detailed presentation on the damages caused by the recent floods and cloudbursts, the corrective and restoration measures undertaken by the administration so far, and the future course of action.

The HoDs of various departments also presented the status of works undertaken, ongoing restoration activities, proposed works and future plans in their respective sectors. The meeting reviewed the progress of restoration and rehabilitation works and identified key areas requiring immediate attention.

Minister directed the Jal Shakti Department to prepare and submit a detailed DPR for strengthening and improving the water supply system of Surankote town. He also directed the department to formulate detailed proposals for lift irrigation schemes, particularly in areas where irrigation kuls have been damaged due to the recent floods, resulting in disruption of agricultural activities, especially paddy cultivation.

The Minister directed the Forest Department to further intensify its efforts and ensure visible progress on the ground. He also impressed upon all departments to adopt a people-centric approach, remain accessible and responsive to public grievances, and ensure timely delivery of services.

Emphasising the need for coordinated and result-oriented functioning, the Minister called upon all officers and officials to work with greater zeal, enthusiasm and dedication and remain committed to the welfare and betterment of the people.

He also decided to hold regular public meetings at Surankote to directly interact with the people, assess their grievances and ensure timely redressal of issues pertaining to various departments.

The meeting concluded with directions for close inter-departmental coordination, expeditious execution of restoration and developmental works, and continuous monitoring of progress to ensure tangible benefits for the people of Surankote.