Javed Rana meets delegations, discusses development issues

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 18: Minister for Jal Shakti, Forest, Ecology & Environment and Tribal Affairs, Javed Ahmed Rana, today met multiple delegations at the Civil Secretariat here and took stock of various developmental issues and public concerns raised by them.

The delegations apprised the Minister of issues pertaining to water supply, irrigation infrastructure and other developmental requirements in their respective areas.

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Responding to the issues of the delegations, the Minister assured them that all their genuine issues would be examined on priority and necessary steps would be taken for their time-bound resolution.

A delegation led by Taranjit Singh Tony from Suchetgarh raised the issue of a defunct borewell in their area, stating that its non-functioning had adversely affected the operation of lift irrigation schemes and consequently caused difficulties to the farming community.

The delegation also sought desilting and restoration of irrigation channels to improve the functioning of the irrigation network and ensure adequate availability of water for agricultural activities.

The Minister directed the concerned officers to assess the issues on the ground and take appropriate measures for restoration of the defunct borewells and improvement of the affected lift irrigation schemes. He also stressed the need for timely desilting and maintenance of irrigation channels, particularly in view of the requirements of farmers during the ongoing agricultural season.

Javed Rana reiterated that ensuring reliable water supply and strengthening irrigation infrastructure remain among the priority areas of the Government. He said that the concerns raised by people through their representatives and delegations would be given due consideration, with emphasis on prompt resolution of genuine issues.

He directed the concerned departments to maintain close coordination with the field agencies and ensure that developmental works and restoration measures are executed efficiently and within the stipulated timelines.