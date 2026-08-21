Javed Rana launches Rs 14.38 cr water supply projects for Upper Thathar, Sidhra

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 20: Minister for Jal Shakti, Forest, Ecology & Environment and Tribal Affairs, Javed Ahmed Rana, today laid the foundation for augmentation of Water Supply Schemes (WSSs) at Upper Thathar and Sidhra Gujjar Basti, marking a significant step towards strengthening the drinking water infrastructure in the areas.

The two projects are being taken up under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) scheme and are aimed at ensuring reliable, adequate and safe drinking water supply to local residents.

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Legislator Jammu North, Sham Lal Sharma, legislator Jammu East, Yudhvir Sethi and senior officers of the Jal Shakti Department were present on the occasion.

The augmentation of WSS Upper Thathar in Bantalab area is being executed at an estimated cost of Rs 5.88 crore targeting 650 Functional Household Tap Connections, benefiting around 15,000 people. The project is scheduled for completion by December 2026.

Similarly, the augmentation of WSS Sidhra, Raghura Gujjar Basti is being taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 8.50 crore and will target more than 500 Functional Household Tap Connections, benefiting nearly 20,000 citizens. This project is also targeted for completion by December 2026.

The projects envisage creation of new sub-stations, laying and strengthening of distribution networks, augmentation of existing storage capacity and development of other allied infrastructure to enhance the efficiency, reliability and coverage of the water supply system. These interventions will help strengthen the overall drinking water infrastructure and ensure adequate, regular and sustainable water supply to the targeted households and localities.

Javed Rana stated that the Jal Shakti Department has been directed to expedite similar augmentation works across the district on a priority basis, so that the benefits of piped water supply reach the maximum number of households at the earliest.