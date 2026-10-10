Javed Rana inaugurates Wildlife Eco-Tourism Hut along Mughal Road

Excelsior Correspondent

SURANKOTE, Oct 9: Minister for Jal Shakti, Forest, Ecology & Environment and Tribal Affairs, Javed Ahmed Rana, today inaugurated a Wildlife Eco-Tourism Hut along the Mughal Road in Surankote area of Poonch district, developed by the Department of Wildlife Protection at an estimated cost of Rs 1.87 crore under the UT Capex Budget.

Emphasising the importance of eco-tourism infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir, the Minister said that such facilities are essential for harnessing the tourism potential of ecologically rich areas while ensuring that development remains aligned with environmental conservation.

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"The Mughal Road is endowed with immense natural beauty and ecological significance. Developing eco-tourism facilities in this area will provide visitors with an opportunity to experience nature more closely while promoting awareness about our rich biodiversity and the importance of wildlife conservation," Rana said.

He observed that the eco-tourism hut would add to the visitor infrastructure along the Mughal Road and help promote nature-based tourism in the region. Such facilities, he said, can encourage visitors to explore the area's natural attractions while fostering a greater appreciation of forests, wildlife and fragile mountain ecosystems.

"Our objective is to promote tourism that respects nature and contributes to the conservation of our natural heritage. Eco-tourism must go hand in hand with environmental protection, ensuring that the ecological character of these areas is preserved even as tourism-related activities expand," Forest Minister said.

Highlighting the potential socio-economic benefits of the initiative, Rana said that the development of eco-tourism infrastructure could generate opportunities for local communities through tourism-related services and associated economic activities. Greater tourist interest, he added, could support local livelihoods while encouraging communities to participate in protecting the region's natural resources.

The Minister stressed that the long-term success of such facilities would depend on their proper maintenance, effective management and responsible use. He called for sustained efforts to ensure that eco-tourism initiatives contribute meaningfully to conservation objectives and provide lasting benefits to the local population.

"We must ensure that the benefits of tourism reach local communities without compromising our environmental priorities. Responsible eco-tourism can help create livelihood opportunities, strengthen conservation awareness and establish a sustainable relationship between people and nature," Rana added.