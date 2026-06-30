Javed Rana inaugurates ICICI bank branch with ATM facility at Mendhar

Excelsior Correspondent

MENDHAR, JUNE 26: Minister for Jal Shakti, Forest, Ecology & Environment and Tribal Affairs, Javed Ahmed Rana, today inaugurated an ICICI Bank branch along with a 24x7 ATM facility at Mendhar, marking a significant step towards extending the modern banking services to the remote and border areas of Pir Panjal region.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister underscored the government's unwavering commitment to ensure the financial inclusion for every citizen, regardless of their geographic location.

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He said that the residents of far-flung and border areas deserve the same access to banking facilities as those living in urban centres.

"The government is ensuring that no citizen is left behind merely because of where they live. Whether it is a remote village or a border belt, banking services must reach every doorstep," asserted the Minister.

Rana said that the opening of the branch would directly address the longstanding hardship faced by the people of Mendhar and adjoining areas who were earlier compelled to travel to distant towns for even basic banking needs.

He said the new branch, equipped with a full suite of banking services and round-the-clock ATM access, would save precious time and resources for local traders, farmers, pensioners, students and the general public alike.

"This branch is not just a banking outlet, it is a gateway to economic empowerment for the people of this region. I urge every resident, trader, farmer and youth to walk in and explore the full range of services now available at their doorstep," he added.

The Minister thanked the officers and management of ICICI Bank for their initiative in extending banking services to remote and border belts like Mendhar.

Senior officials of ICICI Bank, local representatives, prominent citizens and people from Mendhar and surrounding areas were present at the inaugural ceremony.

The bank also announced special account opening schemes tailored for the farmers, government employees and pensioners.

In a significant initiative aimed at enhancing employment opportunities for local youth, the bank has started campus recruitment drives, which are expected to provide jobs to educated youngsters in the region.