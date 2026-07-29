Javed Rana assures swift action on issues raised by MLAs, contractors

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 28: Multiple deputations, including Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) from different constituencies today called on Minister for Jal Shakti, Forest, Ecology & Environment and Tribal Affairs, Javed Ahmed Rana, at the Civil Secretariat here and discussed a wide range of public welfare issues.

The legislators who met the Minister included Hilal Akbar Lone, Sajjad Shaheen, Irshad Rasool Kar, Pyare Lal Sharma, Saifuddin Bhat, Randhir Singh and Zafar Ali Khatana.

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During the interaction, the MLAs apprised the Minister of the developmental needs and public concerns of their respective constituencies. They highlighted issues related to drinking water supply, irrigation infrastructure, flood protection measures, road connectivity, healthcare, education and other sectoral requirements, while also seeking timely execution of ongoing development works.

The legislators urged the Minister to ensure early completion of projects of public importance and called for effective coordination among the departments to address the aspirations of the people.

Giving a patient hearing to each of the legislators, Javed Rana assured them that all their genuine issues projected during the meetings would receive due attention. He directed the concerned officers to examine the matters on priority and take appropriate action wherever required.

The Minister reiterated that the Omar Abdullah-led Government is committed to strengthen the public service delivery, ensuring that developmental benefits reach every region in a fair and transparent manner. He said the government remains focused on responsive governance, prompt resolution of public grievances and accelerated implementation of infrastructure projects aimed at improving the quality of life of the people.

Emphasising close coordination between the public representatives and the administration, the Minister said that the elected legislators play a vital role in identifying the developmental priorities of their constituencies and ensuring that governance remains people-centric. He said the government values their feedback and will continue to work in close consultation with them to achieve balanced and inclusive development across Jammu and Kashmir.

Later, a delegation of contractors associated with the Jal Shakti Department also called on the Minister and projected issues related to pending payments and execution of departmental works.

The Minister gave a patient hearing to the delegation and assured them that all their genuine concerns would be examined and addressed in accordance with the rules.