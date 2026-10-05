Jat Sabha seeks better roads, basic amenities in remote Chenani areas

Excelsior Correspondent

CHENANI, Oct 4: The Jammu and Kashmir Jat Sabha has urged the administration to improve road connectivity and ensure regular supply of drinking water and electricity besides strengthening healthcare and educational facilities in remote areas of Chenani.

Jat Sabha president Manjit Singh raised the issues during a meeting at Sangote village here, organised by Amit Choudhary.

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He said several villages in the area continue to face basic infrastructure problems, particularly poor road connectivity, which affects the movement of residents, students, farmers and patients.

Singh said inadequate roads also restrict access to markets, Government services and emergency healthcare.

He urged the authorities to accord priority to improving connectivity to Sangote and other remote habitations of Chenani.

He also highlighted irregular drinking water and power supply and inadequate healthcare and educational facilities.

Manjit Singh called for a coordinated assessment of the problems faced by Sangote and adjoining villages and time-bound measures to address them.

Senior BJP leader and former Minister Choudhary Sukhnandan Kumar said the concerns of the villagers deserved serious attention, while BJP MLA Choudhary Vikram Randhawa stressed the need to strengthen basic infrastructure in remote and hilly areas.

Former Corporator and District Jammu Urban President Dwarka Choudhary also called for addressing the issues of villagers and reducing the gap between urban and rural areas.

During the programme, Diksha Choudhary, daughter of Nanak Chand Choudhary and Santosh Kumari, was felicitated for topping Udhampur district in the CBSE Class 12 examination for the 2024-25 session.

The J&K Jat Sabha Tehsil Chenani unit was also constituted on the occasion, with Neeraj Choudhary appointed as President, Narinder Choudhary and Ranjeet Choudhary as Vice Presidents, Pranav Choudhary as General Secretary and Sandeep Choudhary as Treasurer.

Veer Singh, Tarun Choudhary, Arun Singh Choudhary, Amit Choudhary, Ashish Choudhary and Rohit Choudhary were nominated as Executive Members.