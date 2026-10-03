Jat Sabha seeks action on reservation, other issues

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 2: J&K Jat Sabha president, Manjit Singh here today chaired a meeting of senior office-bearers and representatives of the organization and discussed the issues confronting the community in J&K.

The meeting was attended by Tarlok Singh Bajwa, former MP and Sabha's chief patron; Ch. Sukh Nandan Kumar, former Minister and senior vice president; Garo Choudhary, former Minister and senior vice president; Ch. Vikram Randhawa, MLA and vice president; Choudhary Jagar Singh, patron; Dwarka Choudhary, former Corporator and District president Jammu Urban; Choudhary Jarnail Singh, spokesperson; Manjit Jatt, District president Rural; Kamal Randhawa, cashier; Mandeep Choudhary, president, Youth Jat Sabha J&K; Shubam Choudhary, District president, Youth Jat Sabha Jammu Urban; Vicky Choudhary and others.

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The issues discussed were reservation, social justice, agriculture, rural development, unemployment, education, land and ownership issues, border-area concerns, infrastructure, youth development, representation and the welfare of displaced families and ex-servicemen.

The meeting also discussed issues relating to land records, ownership, inheritance and protection of agricultural land.

Addressing the meeting, Jat Sabha president, Manjit Singh emphasized the need for improved roads, drainage, drinking water, electricity, healthcare, public transport and educational infrastructure in rural areas.

He called for focused development of villages and border belts.

Singh also raised the issue of PoJK displaced persons and Chamb refugees and demanded that the remaining Rs. 25 lakh relief package should be provided to the eligible beneficiaries.

Tarlok Singh Bajwa said that the concerns of the community regarding reservation, adequate representation and equal access to opportunities needed to be addressed through a sustained policy dialogue.

Ch. Sukh Nandan Kumar highlighted the problems confronting farmers.

Vikram Randhawa focused on growing concerns of unemployment among educated youth.