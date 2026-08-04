Jaswant Kour installed as president of Inner Wheel Club

Women should lead social change: Rekha Mahajan

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 3: Jaswant Kour was formally installed as president of the Inner Wheel Club, Jammu Tawi for the year 2026–27 today. The BJP vice president, Rekha Mahajan was the chief guest on the occasion. The new team of the Club was also sworn in on the occasion.

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The ceremony was organised under the leadership of outgoing president, Vanita Kohli. Dr Santosh Gupta, officiated as the Installing Officer.

Club secretary, Suresh Bala, members of the organisation and other distinguished guests attended the programme.

Addressing the gathering, Rekha Mahajan congratulated Jaswant Kour and the newly installed team and expressed confidence that the Club would continue its contribution towards social welfare, women’s empowerment and assistance to underprivileged sections of society.

“Women are not merely participants in social development; they are its strongest driving force. Whenever women come together with compassion, commitment and organisational strength, they can bring lasting and meaningful change to society,” Rekha Mahajan said.

She said voluntary organisations play a significant role in complementing Government initiatives by reaching people at the grassroots level.

Rekha Mahajan called upon the Club to accord priority to the education of girls, women’s health, environmental protection, assistance to needy families and awareness against drug abuse.

Mahajan also praised outgoing president, Vanita Kohli and her team for their service during the previous tenure. She said that every new leadership carries forward the achievements of its predecessors while introducing fresh ideas and expanding the organisation’s social outreach.

Newly installed president, Jaswant Kour complimented the Club members for reposing confidence in her and pledged that her team would work with dedication, unity and transparency. She assured that the Club would undertake meaningful projects focusing on women, children, health, education and community welfare during its 2026–27 tenure.