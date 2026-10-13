Jasrotia lays foundation stones for road projects worth Rs 11.52 cr

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, Oct 12: BJP MLA from Jasrota, Rajiv Jasrotia, today laid the foundation stones for road development projects worth approximately Rs 11.51 crore and inaugurated permanent restoration works of damaged Public Health Engineering (PHE) infrastructure worth Rs 3.40 crore, taking the combined value of the road and water infrastructure projects to approximately Rs 14.91 crore.

He also inaugurated a Kissan Mandi at Bakhta, focusing on improving agricultural marketing facilities for local farmers.

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The projects include culvert restoration, road macadamisation, blacktopping and the permanent restoration of damaged water supply infrastructure under the Jal Shakti Department.

Among the road projects is the permanent restoration of the culvert on the Logate-Sahar Link Road, involving an advertised amount of Rs 30 lakh. The work is intended to restore essential road infrastructure and improve connectivity for residents travelling along the route. The macadamisation of the Logate Morh-Taki Road, involving an advertised amount of Rs 30 lakh, is another project aimed at improving the road surface and making daily commuting more convenient. Similarly, the Logate Morh-Plah Morh Link Road will be macadamised at an advertised cost of Rs 40 lakh, strengthening connectivity between adjoining rural areas.

Another major project concerns the Tridwan-Khoinaal road, involving an amount of Rs 4.95 crore for a total length of 2.5 kilometres, with work beginning from the first kilometre.

The blacktopping of the L034 Link Road from Plah Morh to Sangan, involving an amount of Rs 5.56 crore, is another significant component of the development programme.

Speaking on the occasion Jasrotia said the road projects are expected to benefit rural residents, commuters, students, workers and farmers by improving transportation links and facilitating access to educational institutions, healthcare facilities, markets and other essential services. Better road connectivity can also support local economic activity and enable farmers to transport their agricultural produce more conveniently.

To strengthen drinking water infrastructure, Jasrotia inaugurated permanent restoration works of damaged PHE infrastructure under the Jal Shakti Department, PHE Division Kathua, involving a total cost of Rs 3.40 croe. The restoration works cover three Water Supply Schemes (WSS)-Bhed and Balode, Kathera, and Allair and Boura.

Jasrotia also inaugurated a Kissan Mandi at Bakhta to strengthen agricultural marketing facilities and provide farmers with a dedicated space for selling their produce.