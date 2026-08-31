Jasrotia lays foundation stone for development works worth Rs 26 lakh

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, Aug 30: Senior BJP leader and MLA Jasrota, Rajiv Jasrotia laid the foundation stones for 14 development works costing approximately Rs 26 lakh in Panchayat Kishanpur Kandi and adjoining areas, reaffirming his commitment to strengthening grassroots infrastructure and ensuring balanced development across the constituency.

Out of the total 14 works, 12 development projects have been taken up in Panchayat Kishanpur Kandi, including the construction and improvement of lanes, drains and other essential civic facilities. These works are aimed at improving local connectivity, drainage infrastructure and the overall living conditions of residents.

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In addition, the MLA laid the foundation stone for a deep borewell at village Krakhad in Panchayat Palli, addressing the need for a reliable water source for the local population.

Another deep borewell at Barwal, costing Rs 5 lakh, was also taken up to strengthen drinking-water infrastructure and provide relief to residents facing water-related issues.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajiv Jasrotia said that the BJP's development agenda is firmly rooted in the principles of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas", with particular emphasis on villages and areas requiring improved basic infrastructure.

He said that development must reach every section of society and every corner of the constituency, adding that people living in rural areas have an equal right to quality roads, proper drainage, reliable drinking water and other essential public facilities.

The MLA emphasized that the foundation of these projects marks another important step towards strengthening grassroots infrastructure in the Jasrota constituency. He directed the concerned agencies to maintain quality standards and ensure timely completion of the works so that people can avail themselves of the benefits without unnecessary delay.

During his visit, Rajiv Jasrotia also interacted with local residents and heard their grievances and demands. Residents apprised him of various issues related to roads, drainage, drinking water, electricity and other basic amenities.

Jasrotia assured them that their genuine concerns would be taken up with the concerned departments and pursued for time-bound resolution.