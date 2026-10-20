Jasrotia inaugurates SIDCO-Ghatti Road, development works worth Rs 4.80 cr

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, Oct 19: MLA Jasrota, Rajiv Jasrotia today inaugurated the SIDCO Ghatti road, constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 4.10 crore, marking an important step towards strengthening road connectivity and facilitating movement in the area. During the programme, details of various development works undertaken in different parts of the Jasrota constituency were also highlighted. The projects cover road infrastructure, drinking water facilities and electricity-related works, aimed at addressing local requirements and improving basic amenities for residents.

Among the major works include road works in Mohalla Muzambal at village Chainpura, estimated at Rs 7.50 lakh; the road in the Scheduled Caste (SC) Basti of village Chainpura, costing Rs 9.75 lakh; and the road in Mohalla Gopal Sharma at Gurha Panditan, estimated at Rs 7.50 lakh. Another road development project in Mohalla Bua Ditta at Tokli has been estimated at Rs 18.75 lakh, while an internal link road at village Sait is being developed at a cost of Rs 3.15 lakh.

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To strengthen electricity infrastructure, two 100 KVA transformers are also part of the development works, with an indicated allocation of Rs 13 lakh. The programme further included details of three hand pumps with an amount of Rs 10 lakh. The transformers are to be installed at Chainpura and Gurha Panditan.

Later, Jasrotia addressed a public meeting. The interaction provided an opportunity to discuss development-related issues, basic amenities and the requirements of different areas of the constituency.

The presence of officials from various departments was significant in the context of addressing public concerns and coordinating efforts for the timely implementation of development projects. The works discussed during the programme reflect the focus on improving road connectivity, strengthening drinking water facilities and upgrading essential infrastructure in rural areas.

Addressing the gathering, Rajiv Jasrotia underscored the importance of translating development commitments into tangible improvements in the lives of people, asserting that road connectivity, drinking water, electricity and other essential facilities remain central to the development agenda of Jasrota constituency. He emphasised that development must reach every village, hamlet and underprivileged locality, ensuring that no section of society is left behind. The inauguration of the SIDCO Ghatti Road, alongside a series of infrastructure projects across the constituency, reflects the importance of strengthening connectivity and addressing the day-to-day concerns of residents through focused development initiatives.