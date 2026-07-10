Jasrotia dedicates Rs 96 lakh worth developmental projects to people

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 9: Reinforcing his commitment to accelerating grassroots development and improving the quality of life in rural areas, BJP MLA from Jasrota, Rajiv Jasrotia, on Thursday dedicated a series of development initiatives worth over Rs 96 lakh to the people of his constituency. The day-long programme included the laying of foundation stones for key road projects, inauguration of upgraded educational infrastructure, and a Public Darbar aimed at directly addressing the concerns of local residents.

The MLA laid the foundation stone for the newly sanctioned Public Works Department (PWD) road from Chilkh West, Badholi road to Mohalla Barber, to be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 58 lakh. The road is expected to significantly improve connectivity for several habitations, reduce travel time, facilitate easier movement of agricultural produce, and provide better access to schools, healthcare facilities, and markets.

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Jasrotia also laid the foundation stone for another important road project connecting Badholi to Kirmichi, which will be executed at a cost of Rs 20 lakh. The project is expected to strengthen the rural road network and provide safer, all-weather connectivity to residents, thereby supporting economic activities and enhancing the region's overall development prospects.

Continuing his developmental outreach, the MLA inaugurated the newly constructed infrastructure at Government Middle School, Galli, completed at a cost of Rs 18.02 lakh. The upgraded facilities include improved classrooms and essential educational infrastructure designed to create a more conducive learning environment for students and teachers alike. The initiative reflects the Government's continued focus on strengthening public education and ensuring quality infrastructure in rural schools.

Speaking on the occasion, Jasrotia said that infrastructure development remains the cornerstone of the Government's vision for a prosperous and self-reliant Jammu and Kashmir. He stated that every development project undertaken in the constituency is guided by the objective of improving public convenience, creating opportunities for economic growth, and ensuring equitable development across urban and rural areas."The real measure of governance lies in how effectively it transforms the lives of ordinary people''.

He later addressed a Public Darbar at village Badholi where people highlighted various issues.