Jasrotia, Billawria, Baru accuse oppn of undermining democratic institutions

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, Oct 30: BJP MLA from Jasrota, Rajiv Jasrotia, today addressed a Pramukh Nagarik Goshthi and Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao programme organised at Chandwan in Mandal Chann Arrorian of Jasrota Assembly constituency, asserting that democracy cannot be reduced to political convenience and that Constitutional institutions must be respected, protected and allowed to function independently.

The programme witnessed the participation of BJP State general secretary, Baldev Singh Billawria, district Prabhari Sanjay Baru, district president, Updesh Andotra, various Mandal presidents, Sarpanches and Panches, party workers and a large number of local residents.

Advertisement

Addressing the gathering, Jasrotia said that the programme was aimed at creating awareness among citizens about democratic values, Constitutional institutions, political accountability and the responsibility of every citizen towards strengthening the country's democratic framework. He alleged that the Congress and several other Opposition parties, instead of engaging in constructive democratic debate, were increasingly questioning Constitutional institutions and creating political controversies around their functioning.

Referring to the ongoing political controversy surrounding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and the Opposition's criticism of Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar, Jasrotia said that the Election Commission of India is a Constitutional authority entrusted with the responsibility of conducting free and fair elections.

Taking a dig at the Congress, he alleged that the party was adopting contradictory positions on electoral reforms and using the SIR controversy as a political instrument to target the Election Commission.

Addressing the gathering, BJP State general secretary, Baldev Singh Billawria emphasised the importance of protecting democratic values and strengthening public confidence in Constitutional institutions. He said citizens must remain aware of their democratic rights and responsibilities and should not allow political differences to overshadow the larger interests of the nation. He also stressed the importance of taking the party's message to the grassroots level and maintaining continuous engagement with people to address their concerns.

BJP district Prabhari, Sanjay Baru highlighted the importance of grassroots participation in strengthening democracy and ensuring political accountability. He said that public awareness programmes provide an important platform for interaction with prominent citizens, local representatives and community members.