Jasbir new J&K Tug-of-War president

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 10: Senior members of the Jammu & Kashmir UT Tug-of-War Association felicitated newly elected President Jasbir Singh Sudan today.

The senior members presented a traditional garland to Sudan, an educationist, Chairman of Unique International Public School and Senior Vice President of the J&K Petroleum Dealers Association, and congratulated him on his election. They expressed confidence in his leadership and wished him success in further promoting Tug-of-War in the Union Territory.

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The members said the new leadership would provide fresh impetus to the sport by strengthening the association at the grassroots level, identifying young talent and creating better opportunities for athletes.

Sudan thanked the senior members and the association fraternity for the warm welcome and assured collective efforts for the welfare of athletes, coaches and officials. Sudan also acknowledged the contribution of former president Hardeep Singh Anand in promoting and strengthening Tug-of-War across J&K. Former General Secretary Jodh Singh Ishar, former Senior Vice President Dr Kuldeep Kumar Gupta and former Joint Secretary Smt Kiran Kumari were also present.