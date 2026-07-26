Japanese form of poetry in Dogri language

Dr Ashu Sharma

nirmalauthor@gmail.com

Book Review

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Name of Book - Lalkaar

Genre - Poetry (Sedoka)

Poet - Yashpaul Nirmal

Publisher - Sarv Bhasha Trust, New Delhi

Publication year - 2026

No of pages - 232

Price - 620/-

Sedoka is an ancient and distinctive poetic form of the Japanese literary tradition. Though brief in structure, it is known for its depth of expression. Its use in Indian languages is still rare; therefore, its creation in Dogri holds special significance.

The publication of "Lalkar", the first Dogri Sedoka collection authored by Yashpaul Nirmal, is a remarkable and memorable achievement in the history of Dogri literature. This work not only stands as a powerful example of the successful experimentation with a new poetic form in Dogri, but also proclaims the creative potential of the language, its cultural roots, and its modern expression. On this proud occasion, heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to you.

Composing in a unique and disciplined form like Sedoka requires deep dedication and a sensitive artistic vision. This discipline is clearly reflected in "Lalkar." Your poems, though concise, are rich in emotion, capturing the pulse of everyday life, the challenges of the times, and the diverse shades of human experience. This collection demonstrates that the Dogri language is not only a carrier of tradition but is also fully capable of engaging with modern ideas and global poetic consciousness.

The very title "Lalkar" is symbolic-it is not merely a call of words, but a voice of awakening. This collection inspires introspection in society, challenges stagnation, and opens new doors of sensitivity. Your writings compel the reader to delve into silence and search for deeper meanings-this is the hallmark of great poetry. The ability to convey expansive meanings within limited words reflects the maturity of your poetic vision.

This first organized attempt at Sedoka in Dogri literature will serve as a guiding light for future generations. The collection will inspire researchers, students, and writers alike. It will expand the horizons of Dogri poetry and bring the language recognition at national and international levels. Your initiative also proves that regional languages possess the capacity to absorb and express global literary values. Your works beautifully balance the fragrance of folk culture, rooted experiences, and the sharpness of contemporary issues. This balance makes "Lalkar" truly distinctive. Here, poetry is not merely an aesthetic creation but also an expansion of thought and a vehicle of sensitivity. This is why the collection stays with the reader long after it is read.

Your contribution to the growth and enrichment of the Dogri language is immensely valuable. You have not only embraced a new poetic form but also shaped it in accordance with the nature and lived experiences of the language-this is no ordinary achievement. Through "Lalkar", you have demonstrated that creativity is not confined by boundaries; it transcends language, geography, and forms to establish its identity.

On this historic achievement, we wish that "Lalkar" reaches a wide readership, enriches literary discourse, and elevates Dogri literature to new heights. May your writing continue to grow stronger, explore new experiments, and express the truth of society with the same honesty-these are our sincere wishes.

Sedoka leads poetry away from unnecessary elaboration toward essence. Its use in a rich folk language like Dogri reflects modernity, global engagement, and creative courage. Once again, heartfelt congratulations to respected Yashpaul on the publication of the first Dogri Sedoka collection "Lalkar." May this work become a priceless treasure of Dogri literature.

(The author is Sahitya Akademi Yuva Awardee and Vice President Dogri Bhasha Academy, Jammu)