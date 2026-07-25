Japanese delegation visits GU to explore academic and research collaborations

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 24: A high-level delegation of Government officials, industry leaders and academic experts from Japan, along with representatives of the Governments of India and Uttar Pradesh, today visited the Galgotias University campus, for discussions on academic and research collaboration.

The talks prioritised three technologies central to the global sustainability agenda, Green Hydrogen, Electric Vehicles and Semiconductors, while keeping the door open to partnerships across a much wider range of disciplines.

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Galgotias University welcomed the Japanese delegation to advance India-Japan collaboration in green hydrogen, EVs, semiconductors and academic research

The engagement reflects the growing role of universities as bridges between global policy leadership, advanced research and emerging talent.

Speaking on the visit, Dr Dhruv Galgotia, CEO, Galgotias University said, "Hosting such a high-level delegation on our campus is a proud moment for the University. It also demonstrates the growing importance of Greater Noida as a critical academic, industrial and transportation hub. We intend to convert these discussions into joint research projects, exchange programmes and industry partnerships that our students and faculty can participate in directly."

As the two nations deepen their Special Strategic and Global Partnership, academic and research collaborations are emerging as new avenues of engagement alongside trade and investment.

Joint research programmes, faculty and student exchange, co-supervised doctoral work and university-industry partnerships are increasingly the channels through which the two countries turn shared intent into shared innovation, and Indian universities are positioning themselves at the centre of this exchange.

The visit also comes at a time of deepening cooperation between Uttar Pradesh and Japan in clean energy and advanced manufacturing, positioning the state as an emerging hub for green hydrogen, EV components and semiconductor investment.

By engaging directly with government delegations, Galgotias University aims to align its research capabilities and talent pipeline with these national and international priorities.

The visit is a precursor to deeper engagement in the coming weeks, with follow-up discussions expected to translate the initial conversations into concrete research programmes, exchanges and partnerships.