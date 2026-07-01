Japan PM Takaichi to hold talks with Modi on economic security, investment

TOKYO, Jun 30 : Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during her India visit this week will be aimed at advancing cooperation in areas including economic security, energy, investment and innovation.

Takaichi will visit India from July 1 to 3, Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Tuesday, adding that Takaichi will hold a Japan-India Summit Meeting with Modi during her three-day trip.

The ministry said the visit is aimed at strengthening relations with India, which is "of utmost importance for the realisation of a 'Free and Open Indo-Pacific'."

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It said the two leaders will discuss "the further strengthening of mutually complementary cooperation" under the "Japan-India Joint Vision for the Next Decade" announced during Modi's visit to Japan in August last year.

According to the ministry, the discussions will cover "the areas of economic security, including energy, as well as economic growth through investment and innovation."

Takaichi's visit follows Modi's trip to Tokyo in August 2025, during which the two countries unveiled the Japan-India Joint Vision for the Next Decade and Japan announced a target of investing 10 trillion yen in India over the coming decade.

India and Japan share a Special Strategic and Global Partnership, with cooperation spanning trade and investment, infrastructure, defence and security, clean energy and emerging technologies. (PTI)