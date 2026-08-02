Japan Earthquake: Death toll rises to 38, thousands still in relief shelters

TOKYO, Aug 2: The death toll from the powerful earthquake that struck Japan's southwestern Kumamoto Prefecture last week has risen to 38, while thousands of people continue to take shelter in relief camps.

According to a report by Japan's public broadcaster NHK on Sunday, authorities have confirmed 36 deaths so far, while two other fatalities are being investigated to determine whether they were caused by the 7.1-magnitude earthquake that struck last Tuesday.

More than 9,200 people are currently staying in 210 evacuation centres following the quake. Over 3,400 houses have been damaged, while water supply remains disrupted in more than 69,000 homes and business establishments across Kumamoto.

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Medical facilities affected by the earthquake are gradually working to restore normal services.

Authorities said around 30 people were taken to hospitals on Saturday with symptoms linked to heatstroke due to extreme temperatures. Some areas of Kumamoto recorded temperatures above 37 degrees Celsius.

The administration said a complete assessment of the damage is yet to be completed, and the number of damaged buildings could rise as inspections continue.

The prefectural government said search and rescue operations at an Aeon shopping mall, which was hit by an explosion shortly after the earthquake, concluded on Saturday. Seven employees were killed in the incident, while five others were injured.

Japan is located in the Pacific Ocean's "Ring of Fire" region, where around 20 per cent of the world's earthquakes of magnitude 6.0 or higher are recorded.

(UNI)