Jantar Mantar student protest: SC constitutes HPEC to probe alleged police excesses

NEW DELHI, Aug 20: The Supreme Court has constituted a five-member High-Powered Enquiry Committee (HPEC), headed by former judge Justice R. Subhash Reddy, to inquire into allegations of police excesses during the July 20 crackdown on student protesters at Delhi's Jantar Mantar and other parts of the country who were demanding the resignation of then Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the leak of question papers of NEET and other examinations.

The HPEC, headed by Justice Subhash Reddy, includes former Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court Justice Ravi Shankar Jha, former Delhi High Court judge Justice Shalinder Kaur, former CBI Director Rishi Kumar Shukla and former Meghalaya Director General of Police L.R. Bishnoi as its members.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V. Mohana on Tuesday (August 18) said that an independent committee comprising judges, a former CBI Director and a former DGP of outstanding credentials would be constituted to probe allegations of police excesses and disproportionate use of force during the July 20 crackdown on protesters at Jantar Mantar and other parts of the country.

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The students and their supporters had assembled at Jantar Mantar in response to the 'Sansad Chalo' call given by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP).

The court asked the HPEC to "address certain issues on a priority basis, foremost amongst which is the matter relating to the alleged incidents of targeted violence, harassment, and molestation of female protestors, bearing in mind the sensitivity attendant upon the issues contained therein."

Similarly, the Court asked the Committee to "assess the grievous harm and injury allegedly caused to protestors by police authorities and security personnel, and investigate aspects such as the chain of command resulting in such excesses, those responsible for such actions and whether there were any breaches of any of the existing laws, rules or norms in exercising such force."

Additionally, the order said that the HPEC may examine issues pertaining to the grant of interim compensation to those injured on either side, whether police personnel or protesters.

The order also recorded the issues raised by the petitioners concerning alleged police excesses and disproportionate use of force. These broadly included allegations of excessive and disproportionate use of force by police and security personnel, including personnel allegedly operating in plain clothes to evade identification, and the need to balance the maintenance of public order with the constitutional right to peaceful dissent.

Other issues flagged by the petitioners included the use of pellet guns and other coercive measures, accountability of police personnel, surveillance of protesters, alleged targeted violence against women, and medical assistance and compensation for victims. They also raised broader questions concerning safeguards against the routine use of prohibitory orders and criminal law provisions in a manner that may restrict constitutionally protected speech, assembly and political dissent.

The order also noted the issues raised by the government on behalf of police and security personnel, seeking an impartial examination of the conduct of protesters, including the alleged use of force and violence against police and security personnel, damage caused to public and private property during the demonstrations, and injuries suffered by police personnel.

The government also sought recognition of the mental and emotional trauma experienced by the families of injured police officials, contending that these grievances deserved consideration on an equal footing with those raised by the petitioners.

On the manner in which the HPEC would examine the issues before it, the Court clarified that its inquiry would be a continuous and periodic exercise rather than a one-time exercise. The Committee would submit interim findings periodically to enable the Supreme Court to take appropriate measures and issue such directions as may be necessary. (UNI)