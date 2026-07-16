Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, July 15: Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister, Saifuddin Soz, today said the National Conference's proposed protest at Jantar Mantar should demand the restoration of J&K's special constitutional status under Article 370 rather than confining itself to the demand for Statehood.

Speaking to reporters after offering condolences on the demise of senior National Conference leader Mustafa Kamal, Soz said there was nothing objectionable about holding a protest at Jantar Mantar.

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However, he stressed that the central demand should be the restoration of the constitutional rights that J&K enjoyed before August 5, 2019.

"There is nothing wrong with going to Jantar Mantar," Soz said. "Whether the protest is held here or there, the voice should be one-for the restoration of the constitutional rights of J&K and its special status under Article 370."

He said the people of J&K were seeking more than the restoration of Statehood. "J&K does not just want Statehood. What the Government of India has done, even if on a temporary basis, is wrong," he said.

Soz said the Centre should reconsider its position in view of the aspirations of the people. "People are disheartened, and they want internal autonomy," he said.

The Congress veteran also clarified that he was expressing his personal views. "I am in the Congress party, but I have my own independent voice. I am broadly a Congressman, but I speak for myself," he said.