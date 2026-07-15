Jantar Mantar Protest Is NC's Decision, Not A Consensus Decision: Altaf Bukhari
Apni Party president Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari said the National Conference's proposed Jantar Mantar protest on Statehood is its own initiative and not a joint opposition programme. He said the party will decide its stand after a meeting...
Apni Party president Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari said the National Conference's proposed Jantar Mantar protest on Statehood is its own initiative and not a joint opposition programme. He said the party will decide its stand after a meeting on July 18 and extend support if required.
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