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Home / Videos / Jantar Mantar Protest Is NC's Decision, Not A Consensus Decision: Altaf Bukhari

Jantar Mantar Protest Is NC's Decision, Not A Consensus Decision: Altaf Bukhari

  Apni Party president Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari said the National Conference's proposed Jantar Mantar protest  on Statehood is its own initiative and not a joint opposition programme. He said the party will decide its stand after a meeting...

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Daily Excelsior
06:41 PM Jul 15, 2026 IST
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Apni Party president Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari said the National Conference's proposed Jantar Mantar protest  on Statehood is its own initiative and not a joint opposition programme. He said the party will decide its stand after a meeting on July 18 and extend support if required.

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