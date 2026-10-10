Jantar Mantar protest against CEC: Traffic diversions to be enforced at 30 key points on Oct 10

NEW DELHI, Oct 9: As Delhi braces for a protest at Jantar Mantar by the CJP over the demand for the resignation of chief election commissioner, traffic diversions will be enforced from 6 am on Saturday, with movement likely to be affected at 30 key points across Delhi, police said.

The traffic curbs come amid heightened security arrangements ahead of the planned demonstration, with restrictions on metro services, train cancellations and a mobile internet suspension in parts of the national capital.

According to an advisory issued by the Delhi Traffic Police, the diversions will be enforced depending on the prevailing law and order situation. Commuters will face restrictions around Connaught Place, Mandi House, Jantar Mantar, Patel Chowk, and several other key intersections in Lutyens' Delhi.

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The affected stretches in Central Delhi include the Ashoka Road-Jantar Mantar Road roundabout, Tolstoy Marg-Janpath crossing, Jai Singh Road-Sansad Marg crossing, Rail Bhawan roundabout, Patel Chowk, Gol Dak Khana and Windsor Place. Traffic movement might be affected also at Mandi House, the Chelmsford Road and Sansad Marg intersections with Connaught Place's outer circle, the Barakhamba Road intersection, and the Minto Road-Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg junction.

Other affected stretches include the Chelmsford Road-Connaught Place outer circle intersection, Bharion Road-Mahatma Gandhi Marg intersection, Lodhi Road flyover, Neela Gumbad roundabout, Madarsa T-point, Samrat Hotel roundabout, Sardar Patel Marg-Panchsheel Marg crossing, the underpasses beneath the Bhikaji Cama Place and Moti Bagh flyovers, and the Ring Road-San Martin Marg intersection.

The diversions will be enforced depending on the prevailing law and order situation, and commuters have been advised to avoid non-essential travel. Those travelling to railway stations, inter-state bus terminals or the airport via New Delhi and Central Delhi have been asked to factor in additional travel time, the advisory read.

The traffic police said the restrictions would be dynamic and could be relaxed or regulated based on real-time assessments of the situation on the ground.

The traffic restrictions are part of the wider security measures ahead of Saturday's planned demonstration by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) and other groups.

The DMRC has announced the closure of entry and exit gates at 57 metro stations from 9 pm on Friday until the situation normalises on Saturday. A 24-hour mobile internet suspension has also been ordered in central Delhi from 10 pm on Friday, while cancellations of the capital-bound trains from other states have been reported ahead of the protest. (PTI)