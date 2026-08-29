Jansal villagers risk lives crossing flooded rivulet sans bridge

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Aug 28: Eight to nine years after five people from Ward No. 2 of Jansal village, around 48 km from Udhampur, were washed away in a local rivulet during heavy rains, residents continue to live under the threat of being cut off whenever the water level rises.

According to villagers, the bodies of the 5 persons who were swept away in the flash flood were never traced.

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They said the rivulet continues to swell dangerously during rainfall, posing a serious risk to residents, livestock and particularly school-going children.

Jansal village has a population of around 250 to 300 people, including nearly 40 to 50 school-going children.

During heavy rains, the children either risk crossing the swollen rivulet to attend 3 schools in the Dhamma area-Government High School Dhamma, Government Higher Secondary School Dhamma and Narsingh Public School-or remain at home.

The villagers said they have repeatedly raised the issue with elected representatives, Government officers visiting the area and ministers during different Government programmes but their pleas seem to have fallen on deaf ears.

Interestingly, the residents are not demanding a motorable road or any major infrastructure project.

Their only demand is for a 10-20 metre concrete or iron footbridge over the rivulet so that schoolchildren, elderly persons and patients can safely reach schools and hospitals, particularly during rains. Most of the schools are located within 1.5 to 2 km of the village.

"During elections, the contesting candidates call each village resident hundreds of times for votes, but once the elections are over, our people are treated as if they don't exist on the planet," a frustrated villager said, describing the continued delay in construction of the bridge as shameful.

The residents have appealed to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to intervene and ensure construction of the bridge, saying their repeated representations to local leaders have failed to bring any relief.