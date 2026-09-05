Janmashtami celebrated with fervour across Jharkhand, CM takes part in 'Dahi Handi'

RANCHI, Sept 4: Janmashtami was celebrated with traditional fervour across Jharkhand on Friday, with Chief Minister Hemant Soren attending 'Dahi Handi' celebrations at the Morabadi ground in Ranchi.

Accompanied by state Congress president Keshav Mahto Kamlesh and minister Deepika Pandey Singh, Soren inaugurated the event by breaking a model 'Dahi Handi'.

"Radhe Radhe! We have all gathered here to celebrate the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna. Your enthusiasm and steadily growing presence have always made this day special and vibrant," Soren said.

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"Going forward, let us continue to enrich this celebration together and make our already strong society even stronger," he added.

Earlier in the day, Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar and Soren extended Janmashtami greetings to the people of the state.

Gangwar said the life of Lord Krishna inspires people to follow the path of truth, righteousness and duty.

"Heartfelt wishes to all of you on Shri Krishna Janmashtami! The life of Lord Shri Krishna inspires us to walk the path of truth, righteousness, and duty. May His divine message infuse goodwill, peace, and love into everyone's lives, and may brotherhood and harmony flourish in society -- this is my heartfelt prayer," he said.

In a social media post earlier, Soren said Lord Krishna was not merely the centre of faith but also a symbol of love, compassion, truth and justice.

"Heartfelt greetings and salutations to all on the sacred occasion of Shri Krishna Janmashtami. Lord Shri Krishna is not merely the centre of faith, but a great symbol of love, compassion, truth, justice, and the path of karma yoga," he said.

His ideals teach people to remain on the path of duty and stand by the truth with patience and discernment even in adverse circumstances, Soren said.

He prayed for happiness, peace and prosperity in everyone's life and the continued progress of Jharkhand.

Lord Krishna was born in Mathura at midnight on the eighth day (Ashtami) of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada. The festival celebrates his birth and his role in upholding 'dharma' (righteousness) and defeating evil. (PTI)