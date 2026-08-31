Jammu’s Young Fencer Shreya Gupta Qualifies for Asian Games

Shreya Gupta, an ace fencer, has become the first female fencing player from Jammu and Kashmir to make it to the Asian Games. two fencers from Jammu and Kashmir, Vishal Thappar and Shreya Gupta, have qualified for the 2026 Asian Games, scheduled to take place from September 19 to October 4, 2026, across Aichi Prefecture and the city of Nagoya in Japan. Desiring to step into the shoes of C A Bhavani Devi, the first Indian fencer to qualify for the Olympics at the 2020 Olympic Games, Shreya wants to represent India at the Olympics

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