Jammu’s researchers complete DHR-ICMR Fellowship in Netherlands

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 17: Bringing pride to Jammu, Dr Ishita Matai and Dr Abhay Sachdev have successfully completed a prestigious six-month DHR-ICMR research fellowship at the University Medical Center Groningen (UMCG), Netherlands, from April to September 2026.

Selected under the Human Resource Development (HRD) Scheme of the Department of Health Research (DHR), of Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the two researchers undertook advanced research training at the Dutch Medical Research Institution, gaining valuable international exposure in their respective areas of specialisation.

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Both researchers share a strong academic foundation rooted in Jammu and Kashmir. They began their academic journeys with a B. Tech in Industrial Biotechnology from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University (SMVDU), Katra, before pursuing and earning their PhDs from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee. Their academic and professional journeys reflect the growing contribution of researchers from the region to scientific innovation and interdisciplinary research.

Dr Ishita Matai is currently serving as an Associate Professor at Amity University Punjab, while Dr Abhay Sachdev is a Scientist-E at the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-Central Scientific Instruments Organisation (CSIR-CSIO), Chandigarh. She worked on "Design of Antifibrotic Elastomeric Materials for Pulmonary Fibrosis," focusing on developing specialised materials that could offer new approaches to addressing pulmonary fibrosis, a disease characterised by scarring of lung tissue, while Dr Sachdev worked on a project titled "Quantum Sensing Using Relaxometry Technique for the Detection of Free Radicals in Biological Systems," focusing on the use of nanodiamond-based quantum sensors to monitor oxidative stress in blood cells and explore their potential applications in inflammation research and early disease diagnosis.