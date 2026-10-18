Jammu’s Parth joins Lake City FC for I-League 3

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 17: Young footballer Parth Dewan from Jammu has joined Lake City FC, Madhya Pradesh, for the I-League 3 competition following his participation in the Gujarat Super League in September 2026.

Lake City FC will begin its campaign in Shillong on October 22 against Godavari FC of Andhra Pradesh at the SSA Football Stadium. The team will then face Kuppuraj FC of Puducherry on October 24, Chhaygaon FC of Assam on October 26 and Nangkseh Sports SS & CC of Meghalaya on October 28. The top team will qualify for the final round.

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Parth has previously represented the India Junior Team, Kerala Blasters Reserves and Diamond Harbour FC in I-League 3. His latest move provides him another opportunity to showcase his talent at the national level.

He expressed gratitude to his mentors Arun Malhotra, former Indian footballer and ONGCian from Jammu, Nirdosh Salgotra, a national-level footballer associated with the AG Office, and Satpal Singh, coach, for their guidance and encouragement. Parth also credited his father and brother, Dvij, for their unwavering support throughout his football journey.

He will now aim to make a strong impact with Lake City FC and help the team qualify for the final round, further highlighting the potential of football talent from Jammu and Kashmir.