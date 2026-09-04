Jammu’s Parth Dewan joins Karnavati Knight in Gujarat Super League

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 3: Young footballer Parth Dewan from Jammu has added another chapter to his promising career after joining Karnavati Knight for the ongoing Gujarat Super League (GSL).

The Gujarat Super League is being played from September 1 to 13, with six teams competing in a league format. The top two teams at the end of the league stage will qualify for the final, making each match crucial in the title race.

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Parth, who has previously represented Kerala Blasters Reserves and the India Junior Team, joins Karnavati Knight after featuring for Diamond Harbour FC in I-League 3. His move to Gujarat offers the Jammu footballer another opportunity to gain valuable experience and compete at a high level.

Crediting his family for laying the foundation of his football journey, Parth expressed special gratitude to his father and brother Dvij Dewan for their constant faith and support.

He also thanked his coaches and mentors Arun Malhotra, former Indian footballer, and Nirdosh Salgotra, a national-level footballer associated with the AG Office, for their guidance and encouragement.

“Whenever I need their support or guidance, they have always been there for me. Their belief in me has been a great motivating force throughout my journey,” Parth said.

Parth will now look to make his mark for Karnavati Knight and contribute to the team’s push for a place in the final. His journey reflects the growing presence of footballers from Jammu and Kashmir on the national football stage.