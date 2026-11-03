From Smart Infrastructure to Investment-Led Transformation

Ashish Anand

A city's transformation is measured not only by the infrastructure it builds, but by the value it creates in everyday life. Public spaces, transport and digital services matter when they improve access, support livelihoods and remain useful. For Jammu, the next chapter means moving from project delivery to integrated development and from public investment to sustainable economic opportunity.

Jammu is an administrative and commercial centre, a transport hub and a gateway for pilgrims travelling to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi. Its historic neighbourhoods, religious landmarks, markets and expanding settlements intensify demands on mobility, public spaces and civic services. The challenge is to connect and manage existing assets and use them as a platform for growth.

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From Assets to Lasting Value

Jammu Smart City Limited (JSCL) has completed 126 of 127 projects under the Smart Cities Mission. Its portfolio spans public spaces, mobility, heritage, commercial infrastructure, education and digital governance, including the Tawi Riverfront, electric buses, market and street upgrades, heritage conservation and smart-school infrastructure.

The priority now is to secure lasting public value through planned maintenance, clear operating responsibilities, appropriate revenue or leasing models and regular performance reviews. Completion is a milestone; reliable operation, public access and upkeep determine an asset's long-term worth.

The Tawi Riverfront: A Platform for Regeneration

For years, the Tawi Riverfront remained a long-awaited aspiration. Phase I has turned that vision into a public asset, creating a renewed relationship between Jammu and the river. Beyond aesthetics, it combines public access and urban design while opening possibilities for coordinated development along the river corridor.

The August 2025 flood put the Riverfront to a real-world test. The reported discharge was approximately 14,460 cubic metres per second; the structure and promenades remained intact, with no reported loss to the promenades. This achievement does not remove the need for continued attention to river hydrology, environmental management, maintenance and future planning.

The opportunity now is to connect the public realm with a planned regeneration programme. Appropriate land use, development controls, transparent leasing and sustainable asset management can unlock potential while safeguarding public access. Public investment can provide the platform for well-structured projects to attract responsible private capital and economic activity.

Cleaner Mobility, Greater Access

Mobility shapes access to work, education, healthcare and markets. Jammu's bicycle-sharing system, electric three-wheelers and electric buses are helping diversify cleaner transport options. The bicycle network has about 800 bicycles, including 80 pedal-assist e-bikes, and 120 docking stations. From May 2022 to September 2026, it recorded more than 910,000 rides covering about 197,800 kilometres, according to JSCL data.

The electric three-wheeler initiative links cleaner transport with livelihoods. More than 700 beneficiaries have received direct benefit transfer subsidy support to help meet the upfront cost of adoption. Jammu's approach has received national recognition, including for E-Auto for Old City and its financing mechanism.

These modes need to function as one system. Safe walking and cycling routes, reliable bus frequency, coordinated stops, clear passenger information and last-mile connections are essential if residents are to shift towards shared and public transport.

The current electric-bus fleet comprises 100 buses: 75 nine-metre buses earmarked for urban services and 25 twelve-metre buses serving intercity routes, including Katra, Udhampur, Kathua and Lakhanpur. During 2025-26, the service recorded around 70 lakh kilometres and more than 75.26 lakh passenger trips, including approximately 53.81 lakh trips by women. Charging infrastructure at Bhagwati Nagar Depot and General Bus Stand supports operations.

Another 100 buses are planned under PM-eBus Sewa: 75 seven-metre buses for core urban routes and 25 twelve-metre buses for peripheral areas. Allotment and tendering are complete; the project is at the contract-execution and design-development stage. Expansion must deliver dependable routes, accessible interchanges, passenger safety and disciplined operations.

Digital Governance That Serves Citizens

JSCL's Integrated Command and Control Centre, Intelligent Traffic Management System, WebGIS, Data Centre and civic platforms support traffic monitoring, spatial planning and urban coordination. The traffic system covers 44 junctions, with public-address systems at each, and supports automated enforcement and about 1,500 e-challans daily, according to reported figures.

WebGIS and digital door numbering support property identification and location-based planning. MyJammu and related applications facilitate grievances, service requests, sanitation, solid-waste workflows and online payments. Digital systems also support around 700 tanker and machinery bookings daily. Their value will depend on improved response times, transparency and citizen experience, not the volume of technology installed. Data security, interoperability and upkeep must remain central.

From Smart City Delivery to Investment-Led Development

With much of its Smart City portfolio delivered, Jammu can pursue projects that connect public assets, private capital and regeneration. The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs' Urban Challenge Fund (UCF) emphasises transformative projects and market-linked financing, subject to its guidelines. Proposals must therefore demonstrate public value, credible costs, viable financing, clear responsibilities and plans for operation and maintenance.

Two initiatives approved for implementation by the UCF Apex Committee; TARAnG and KRIPA, illustrate this agenda. TARAnG (Tawi Area Regeneration and Green Growth) has a proposed cost of about ?1,567.91 crore. Building on Riverfront Phase I, it offers scope for integrated regeneration and appropriate public-private partnership or market-led investment. Final Central Assistance will depend on the approved Detailed Project Report, awarded tender cost and eligible components under UCF guidelines.

KRIPA (Katra Revitalization Through Integrated Pilgrimage Amenities) is a ?114 crore project conceptualised by JSCL, approved for implementation and entrusted to the company for execution. As a major pilgrimage destination, Katra needs coordinated visitor amenities, movement, public spaces and urban services. The project applies specialised development expertise beyond Jammu city to a location with distinct needs.

The Institutional Capacity to Deliver

Urban development requires more than engineering: financial discipline, procurement, contract management, inter-agency coordination and operating plans are equally important. JSCL's experience can support integrated projects with other Urban Local Bodies across Jammu and Kashmir. Such support should respond to local priorities and help turn proposals into technically sound, financially viable and implementable projects.

Jammu has reached an important Smart Cities Mission milestone. The next stage is to maintain public assets, improve service reliability and prepare future projects with disciplined planning and financing. The Riverfront shows how a long-standing vision can become public space; electric mobility can widen transport choices; and digital platforms strengthen urban management. TARAnG and KRIPA offer opportunities to extend this experience.

Jammu's next urban chapter should be measured not by projects announced, but by lasting value: better services, stronger economic activity, accessible public spaces, cleaner mobility and improved quality of life. Delivering this will require sustained collaboration among government institutions, urban local bodies, investors and communities.

(The author is Senior General Manager (Finance & Accounts) at Jammu Smart City Limited, with experience in urban investment, infrastructure finance, governance and public policy.)