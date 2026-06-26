Psychiatry Supporting Change

Dr Abhishek Chowhan

abhi3212007@gmail.com

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In the quiet corridors of district hospitals, in the crowded outpatient departments, and even in remote villages tucked away in the hills of Jammu, a silent transformation is underway. It is not loud like political rallies or visible like infrastructural development, but its impact runs deep-touching minds, families, and futures. Psychiatry, once a neglected branch of healthcare, has emerged as a central pillar in the fight against substance abuse under the ambitious Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan.

The campaign, launched with the goal of reducing substance use and dependency across India, has found a unique expression in Jammu. Here, psychiatrists, psychologists, social workers, and community volunteers have come together in ways that were not common earlier. The result is a growing network of care that is both medical and social, scientific yet deeply humane.

The Changing Face of Addiction Care

Not very long ago, addiction in Jammu was largely seen as a moral failing rather than a medical condition. Families often hid affected members, fearing stigma. Treatment, if sought, was fragmented-some went to faith healers, others to unregulated rehabilitation centers, and only a small fraction reached qualified psychiatrists.

Under the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, this narrative has slowly started to shift. Psychiatry departments in government medical colleges and district hospitals have been strengthened. Clinics dedicated to substance use disorders now operate more regularly, and outreach programs have increased.

Doctors report that more patients are coming forward voluntarily. "Earlier, patients would come only when the condition became severe, sometimes after years of substance use," said one senior psychiatrist in Jammu. "Now, we are seeing earlier interventions, which improves outcomes." But the change is not uniform. In some areas, stigma still remains strong, and awareness is patchy. Still, the overall direction seems promising.

Integration of Psychiatry into Public Health

One of the major achievements of the campaign in Jammu has been the integration of psychiatric services into general healthcare. Instead of isolating mental health, efforts have been made to make it part of routine medical care. Primary Health Centres (PHCs) are being trained to identify early signs of substance use disorders. Medical officers, often overburdened, are now expected to screen patients not just for physical ailments but also for addiction and mental health issues.

This integration has its challenges. Many doctors feel they are not adequately trained in psychiatry. Some feel the added responsibility increases their workload without sufficient support. Yet, training programs and workshops conducted under the campaign have tried to bridge this gap.

In several districts, tele-psychiatry services have also been introduced, allowing specialists based in urban centers to consult patients in remote areas. While internet connectivity sometimes poses issues, the initiative has been a step forward in improving access.

Role of De-addiction Centres

De-addiction centres in Jammu have seen significant changes under the campaign. Earlier criticized for lack of regulation and inconsistent quality, many centres are now being monitored more closely. Government-supported centres have increased capacity. More beds, better staffing, and availability of medications have improved treatment outcomes. Patients are not only detoxified but also provided psychological counselling and relapse prevention strategies.

Still, gaps remain. Not all centres maintain uniform standards. Some lack psychiatrists and trained psychologists. Others struggle with funding issues. But compared to a decade ago, the situation has improved considerably. A young patient recovering from opioid dependence shared, "I was admitted for two weeks. They gave medicines, but more importantly, they talked to me. I felt understood for the first time."

Community Outreach and Awareness

Psychiatry under the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan in Jammu has not remained confined to hospitals. One of the most impactful aspects has been community outreach. Awareness camps are regularly conducted in schools, colleges, and villages. These programs aim to educate people about the dangers of substance abuse, early signs of addiction, and available treatment options.

In many schools, students are being sensitized about peer pressure and coping mechanisms. Teachers are also being trained to identify at-risk students. In colleges, seminars often include interactive sessions where students can ask questions anonymously.

However, the effectiveness of these programs varies. Some are well-organized and impactful, while others are more symbolic in nature. Sustained engagement, rather than one-time events, remains a challenge.

The Human Stories Behind the Numbers

Statistics often dominate discussions about public health programs, but the real impact of psychiatry under the campaign in Jammu lies in individual stories.

There is the story of a middle-aged man who had been dependent on alcohol for over 15 years. His family had almost given up hope. Through a district hospital's de-addiction clinic, he received treatment and counselling. Today, he is employed again and actively participates in awareness programs.

Then there is a college student who began using drugs out of curiosity. Early intervention through a campus awareness program led him to seek help before dependency developed. "If I had continued, my life would have been different," he said.

Such stories highlight the importance of early detection and intervention-core principles emphasized by psychiatry professionals under the campaign.

Challenges on the Ground

Despite progress, several challenges continue to hinder the full potential of psychiatry in Jammu under the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan. Stigma: Perhaps the biggest barrier. Many still view addiction as a personal weakness rather than a medical issue. This prevents timely help-seeking.

Manpower Shortage: There is a shortage of trained psychiatrists, clinical psychologists, and psychiatric social workers even in tertiary care hospitals of Jammu not to talk of rural health centers.

Infrastructure Gaps: Not all districts have fully functional de-addiction centers. Some lack basic facilities.

Follow-up Care: Relapse prevention requires long-term follow-up, which is often difficult due to logistical and social reasons.

Coordination Issues: Effective implementation requires coordination between health departments, educational institutions, law enforcement, and community organizations. This coordination is sometimes inconsistent.

Role of Families and Society

Psychiatry alone cannot address the issue of substance abuse. Families and society play a crucial role. Under the campaign, efforts have been made to involve families in the treatment process. Counselling sessions often include family members, educating them about the nature of addiction and how to support recovery. Community support groups are also being encouraged. These groups provide a platform for individuals in recovery to share experiences and support each other. Yet, social attitudes take time to change. In some cases, families still prefer secrecy over seeking help. Changing these attitudes requires sustained efforts.

Innovations and Future Directions

Looking ahead, psychiatry in Jammu under the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan is exploring new approaches. Helplines like Tele MANAS provide anonymous support, which can be particularly useful for young people. Research is also gaining importance. Medical colleges in Jammu are beginning to study patterns of substance use, effectiveness of interventions, and socio-cultural factors influencing addiction. There is also a growing recognition of the link between mental health disorders and substance use. Integrated treatment approaches that address both are being emphasized.

A Work in Progress

The journey of psychiatry under the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan in Jammu is far from complete. It is a work in progress, marked by both achievements and challenges. There have been clear gains-improved awareness, better access to treatment, and gradual reduction in stigma. At the same time, systemic issues such as manpower shortages and infrastructure gaps need to be addressed. What stands out, however, is the growing recognition that addiction is not just a law-and-order issue but a public health concern. Psychiatry has played a key role in shaping this understanding.

Conclusion

In Jammu, the fight against substance abuse is being fought not just in rehabilitation centers or police stations, but in the minds of people. Psychiatry, with its focus on understanding human behaviour and mental processes, has become an indispensable part of this fight. The Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan has provided a framework and momentum. But its success ultimately depends on how effectively it is implemented on the ground.

As one psychiatrist put it, "We are not just treating addiction; we are trying to rebuild lives." The road ahead may be long and uneven, but the direction is clear. And in that journey, psychiatry in Jammu continues to play a quiet yet powerful role-one patient, one family, one community at a time.

(The author is Senior Consultant Department of Psychiatry Government Medical College Jammu)