Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 5: In a moment of immense pride for Jammu & Kashmir, the 17-year-old Avyukt Mahajan from Jammu secured the prestigious title of Mr Teen India 2026 - RU at the grand finale held in New Delhi.

Avyukt comes from a family with a strong connection to the world of glamour, personality and entrepreneurship. He is the son of Meenu Mahajan, the First Mrs India (2016) from J&K, and businessman Varun Mahajan.

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The pageant, recognized as India's oldest teen pageant, goes beyond fashion and beauty, focusing on IQ, personality, confidence, communication skills, stage presence and overall grooming of teenagers. The pageant was initiated by legendary Bollywood actor late Amrish Puri. Its Directors are Ramp Guru Sambita Bose and M M Mehta.

The competition witnessed auditions across almost all states of India, with around 500 contestants being selected for the semi-finals. Following several rigorous rounds of evaluation, 42 contestants earned their place in the grand finale.

Representing J&K, Avyukt Mahajan emerged among the top 3 winners, displaying remarkable confidence, intelligence, personality, communication skills and stage presence. The contestants were judged by Bollywood celebrities Arbaaz Khan, Imran Khan, Ayub Khan, Pooja Bannerji, Shahbaz Khan and Justice Dr Sudhir Kumar Jain.

Avyukt's achievement has brought immense pride to J&K and placed the region's young talent in the national spotlight. At just 17, his success serves as an inspiration for the youth of the Union Territory and reflects the talent, potential and determination of its younger generation.

His achievement marks a proud new chapter for J&K, reaffirming that talent from the region can shine brightly on the national stage.