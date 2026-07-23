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Home / Videos / Jammu:Evacuation Advisory Issued in Gujjar Nagar as Tawi River Water Level Rises

Jammu:Evacuation Advisory Issued in Gujjar Nagar as Tawi River Water Level Rises

      Jammu and Kashmir Police, in coordination with the district administration, issued an evacuation advisory for residents of Gujjar Nagar after the water level in the River Tawi rose sharply due to continuous heavy rainfall.Police teams carried...

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Daily Excelsior
04:53 PM Jul 23, 2026 IST
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Jammu and Kashmir Police, in coordination with the district administration, issued an evacuation advisory for residents of Gujjar Nagar after the water level in the River Tawi rose sharply due to continuous heavy rainfall.Police teams carried out public announcements through loudspeakers in the riverbank locality, urging residents living in vulnerable areas to vacate their homes as a precautionary measure and shift to safer locations if necessary.

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