Jammu:Evacuation Advisory Issued in Gujjar Nagar as Tawi River Water Level Rises
Jammu and Kashmir Police, in coordination with the district administration, issued an evacuation advisory for residents of Gujjar Nagar after the water level in the River Tawi rose sharply due to continuous heavy rainfall.Police teams carried...
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Jammu and Kashmir Police, in coordination with the district administration, issued an evacuation advisory for residents of Gujjar Nagar after the water level in the River Tawi rose sharply due to continuous heavy rainfall.Police teams carried out public announcements through loudspeakers in the riverbank locality, urging residents living in vulnerable areas to vacate their homes as a precautionary measure and shift to safer locations if necessary.
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